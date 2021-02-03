Mass Effect’s Pinnacle Station DLC is forever lost due to data corruption

The Pinnacle Station, a training facility added to the first Mass Effect, won’t appear in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition alongside over 40 other pieces of downloadable content. Game Informer reports that the Pinnacle Station, created by Demiurge Studios for the first game, can’t be salvaged due to data corruption.

Legendary Edition repackages the original trilogy and all of its previously released content with new features and a major graphical overhaul. Speaking to Game Informer, game director Mac Walters said that trying to save the DLC was an “emotional roller coaster” that included reaching out to Demiurge and trying to obtain backups. Source code from the developer was corrupted. The original code source code has also been notoriously lost, which kept PlayStation 3 players from experiencing it when the game arrived on the platform.

Re-creating the DLC would have taken six months with “most” of Legendary Edition’s team, Walters said. “I wish we could do it. Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created, brought together again — all the single-player content. And so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking.”

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will launch on May 14th on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.