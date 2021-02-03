TikTok now has an official Android TV app, sort of

TikTok has come to Google’s Android TV platform, marking the short video app’s latest expansion to big screens, according to 9to5Google. Though the app is currently on the Google Play Store, it seems to not be working in every region yet.

The Android TV take on TikTok looks remarkably similar to the TikTok app that arrived on Samsung TVs in the United Kingdom. Videos play vertically (just like in the phone app) in a scrollable main feed, with access to specific categories of videos, and your profile is also available to browse. I haven’t been able to download it on my Chromecast with Google TV to test, but it appears to be a more fully featured option than what TikTok launched on Amazon’s Fire TV, which got a curated selection of videos from TikTok that didn’t require an account to see.

Many users have been running into the issue of the app not working in their region, with one of the main exceptions being people downloading it in the UK, Android Police reports. Reddit users have also run into the problem even when trying to sideload the app onto other Android TV devices. The app loads, but when one user tried to log in, they were told that the TikTok app was not available in their region yet. The Verge has reached out to TikTok for comment on the app’s availability.

If you’d like to test it for yourself, you can download the new Android TV TikTok experience from the Play Store now.