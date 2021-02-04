Razer built a Thunderbolt 4 dock stuffed with ports and Chroma RGB lights

If you’ve been hunting for a Thunderbolt 4 dock for your new laptop, Razer has a new option for you to consider, simply called the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It’s loaded with ports, and of course, Chroma RGB lighting, too. Razer says it’s USB4 compliant, so it’ll be compatible with the next wave of fast peripherals and devices. It’s available for preorder through Razer for $329.99, which seems competitive for what it offers.

Taking a trip around this understated, matte black aluminum dock, its front hosts a fast UHS-II SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single Thunderbolt 4 port to plug straight into your computer. On the back is where you’ll find most of the ports, including a barrel jack for its 135W power source, three Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting displays and accessories (including support for Razer’s Core X external graphics card enclosure), a Gigabit Ethernet port, and three USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports.

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock can deliver 90W PD charging to laptops, and if you plan to connect external monitors to it, it can support up to two 4K screens with a 60Hz refresh rate, or one 8K display at 30Hz.

This dock is also compatible with Windows 10 laptops with Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as recent MacBook Pro and Air models running macOS Big Sur and all of Apple’s M1-powered machines — all of which feature Thunderbolt 3.

Razer’s Thunderbolt 4 dock is almost a direct (but slightly more expensive) parallel to the Kensington SD5700T dock that my colleague Monica Chin checked out. It’s $289.99 and features the same amount of Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus one extra USB Type-A port. Razer’s option is a little more slim, lightweight, and flashy with its LEDs, but only you will know if that’s worth $40 more.