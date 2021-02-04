Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET today

If you have been having a hard time finding PS5 or Xbox Series X / S consoles in stock, you have another chance to get your hands on one or both of these next-gen consoles. A Walmart spokesperson told The Verge that the retailer will have the consoles available for purchase today at 3PM ET.

Like past restocks, Walmart is selling these next-gen consoles exclusively online through its official website as well as through the Walmart mobile app. It’s unknown when Walmart plans to sell these consoles again in stores, so if you want to buy either console currently, online is the only available method.

Walmart told The Verge that it plans to have inventory for the PS5, the PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S gaming consoles today, with prices ranging from $300 to $500 depending on the model.

Due to the popularity of these next-gen consoles, we anticipate that they will sell out very quickly. So if you plan to buy this console either for yourself or a loved one, don’t hesitate to click the purchase button.

Both consoles have been out of stock for almost three months, and demand has been through the roof. Sony reported earlier this week that it sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles last year alone, following the November 12th launch. Last week, Microsoft, while not releasing specific numbers in its earnings report, noted that Xbox hardware revenue was up 86 percent year over year.