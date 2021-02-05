Vergecast: driving the Mustang Mach-E and this week’s Apple Car rumors

It turned into a car week here on The Vergecast. Transportation reporter Sean O’Kane and video director Becca Farsace joined Vergecast hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn to talk about the latest news in the transportation section at The Verge: the Mustang Mach-E release, the rumors around Apple’s car endeavors, and what’s next for Tesla’s product line.
Both Sean and Becca were able to drive Ford’s new electric Mustang and detail their experiences on the show this week, including the trouble with charging, using the latest version of Ford’s Sync 4 interface, and whether it actually feels like driving a Mustang.
You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.
