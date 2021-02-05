Dril is making a video game

Dril, esteemed shitposter and published author, is developing “the next great Gaming Classic”: a 2D action-adventure called copgame about the “quest of a silent protagonist who stumbles upon the gift of immortality in a dangerous future where Top Influencers and corrupt hollywood guys maintain a cruel grip on society.” He posted the news today on Twitter, along with a link to his Patreon for funding.

Although “the corona virus pandemic has Fucked us all,” he writes, being stuck inside without a job gave him the opportunity to work on his game. “The gameplay places a strong emphasis on employing satisfying, responsive aerobatics to traverse a dozen or so worlds and find a shit load of treasures and secrets,” he writes.

Dril expects to finish the game sometime before the mid-2020s. On Patreon, there are two funding goals currently listed. For $5K, he will make the game “good.” For $10K, he will make the game “very good.”