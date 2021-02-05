Amazon has lost its bid to delay Alabama union vote

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has denied a set of motions from Amazon that sought to delay a union election at a company warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. Employees at the warehouse are set to begin voting on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) on Monday, February 8th.

Amazon had filed two motions to delay the proceeding, including an effort to force an in-person vote, in spite of ongoing pandemic risks. Both motions were denied by the NLRB.

“Once again Amazon workers have won another fight in their effort to win a union voice,” said the RWDSU in a statement. “Today’s decision proves that it’s long past time that Amazon start respecting its own employees; and allow them to cast their votes without intimidation and interference.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon has had a rocky response to unionization efforts in its warehouses. In 2020, Amazon coordinated efforts to publicly demean an employee organizer at a Staten Island warehouse — notes from a coordinating meeting were later obtained by Vice News. Later that year, reporters caught the company recruiting analysts to monitor “labor organizing threats.” The listing was removed shortly afterward.

Many of Amazon’s European fulfillment centers are organized; workers in Germany went on strike last June over allegedly inadequate coronavirus protections.