New Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix lets you safely install mods

On Tuesday, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red cautioned against installing mods or custom save files due to a vulnerability that could be used to “execute code on PCs.” The studio has quickly turned around a fix, though, and you should now be able to safely install mods again thanks to the 1.12 hotfix released on Friday morning.

Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC!



This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

- Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

- Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs. pic.twitter.com/LAkBfVpnXf — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 5, 2021

CD Projekt Red has released many hotfixes and updates to Cyberpunk 2077 since its December 10th release to clean up issues with the notoriously buggy game. And even the game’s 1.1 patch, which was supposed to fix problems, had one big issue of its own — it introduced a game-breaking bug that CD Projekt Red has since fixed.

The studio is planning to release a 1.2 patch at some point in the future, and promises it will be “a larger, more significant update.” CD Projekt Red is also working on free DLC and a free update to optimize Cyberpunk 2077 for next-gen consoles.