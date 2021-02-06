Myanmar orders internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram in the country

Not long after it blocked Facebook, Myanmar has now ordered mobile networks and internet service providers to block Twitter and Instagram in the country as well. The southeast Asian country’s military seized power in a coup earlier this week, detaining its civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with other government officials.

Facebook users had reportedly been using the social media platform to protest the coup, sharing photos of themselves giving the three-finger salute that’s become associated with resistance in the area.

“All mobile operators, international gateways and internet service providers in Myanmar received a directive on 5 February 2021 from the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) to, until further notice, block the social media platforms Twitter and Instagram,” Norwegian telecom company Telenor said in a statement late Friday. The company provides mobile services in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s Ministry of Information issued an ominous statement on Tuesday, a day after the military seized power, instructing people not to spread rumors on social media, CNN reported. “Some media and public are spreading rumors on social media conducting gatherings to incite rowdiness and issuing statements which can cause unrest. We would like to urge the public not to carry out these acts and would like to notify the public to cooperate with the government in accordance with the existing laws,” the statement read.

Twitter and Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not immediately return requests for comment from The Verge on Saturday. A Twitter spokesperson told the Associated Press it was “deeply concerned” by the order. “It undermines the public conversation and the rights of people to make their voices heard,” the spokesperson said.