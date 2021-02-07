Super Bowl 2021: how to watch the NFL championship online

Super Bowl 2021 — the 55th Super Bowl — is happening today.

The championship game pits the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champs, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem, while The Weeknd will perform in the halftime show.

If you are planning to watch the football game, you have a few options, and many of them are free. Below, we have listed a few ways you can watch this year’s Super Bowl. Keep in mind that, due to production limits imposed by the pandemic, Super Bowl 2021 will not be streaming in 4K resolution.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl 2021 will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the home field of the Buccaneers.

What time will the Super Bowl start?

The broadcast will begin at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT. But if you want to tune in ahead of kickoff, CBS will be running coverage throughout the day.

What network is televising the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 2021 will be televised on CBS, the “official” network on which viewers in the US can watch the big game. Last year, the game was televised on Fox.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

While Super Bowl 21 will be televised on CBS, there are a few ways you can view the game. Below is a list of services, streaming and otherwise, you can take advantage of. Some will require a paid subscription, but most of those include a free trial for first-time users.

On a smart TV or computer:

On a smartphone or tablet:

If you are looking to watch the game on the go or just prefer watching it on a smaller screen, you can stream it using the following apps:

Via cable, antenna, or satellite:

If you’re feeling old-school, you can tune in to the big game through your local CBS channel, either via cable or using an antenna.

International options:

If you’re watching from outside the US, many countries will have broadcasts. You can see a full list over on the official NFL website.

Here are a few options for viewers overseas to watch the game:

Canada: CTV is one of the few channels in Canada broadcasting Super Bowl 2021. You can watch it on TV or through the CTV Go app, which is available on a few platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

CTV is one of the few channels in Canada broadcasting Super Bowl 2021. You can watch it on TV or through the CTV Go app, which is available on a few platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. United Kingdom: You can watch the game through Sky Sports, including the official Sky Sports website, or through the Sky Go app (if you are a Sky TV customer).

You can watch the game through Sky Sports, including the official Sky Sports website, or through the Sky Go app (if you are a Sky TV customer). Australia: Super Bowl 2021 will air on two channels in Australia: ESPN and Channel Seven.

Listen to the game:

If you don’t want to watch the game and would rather listen to it, Super Bowl 2021 will be broadcast via several services: