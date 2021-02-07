New trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres during Super Bowl

We had an inkling that there might be big movie news during the Super Bowl and there was: Marvel released a new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a six-episode series that debuts on Disney Plus March 19th.

The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers has retired from as Captain America, in an attempt to live a simple life in an alternate reality with his love, Peggy Carter. Sam Wilson (Falcon) has picked up the Captain’s shield.

The show had been delayed a few times, and fans have only been able to see a brief, 30-second teaser before now. Filming shut down in March because of the pandemic, Disney said at the time, and was forced to remain shut down until a couple of months ago.

The trailer opens with our heroes being interviewed in what looks like a jail cell, and a therapist (?) asking “Mr. Barnes, why does Sam aggravate you?” Ha. Much jumping out of planes and flying around, shield-throwing and kicking of bad guys ensues.

Check out the trailer above.