OnePlus co-founder’s Nothing company will release wireless earbuds this summer

Nothing, the new venture from ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, plans to release a pair of wireless earbuds this summer, with other products following later in the year, Bloomberg reports. In an interview, Pei said Nothing plans to eventually produce an ecosystem of devices that can connect to one another. The product details were revealed with the announcement that Nothing has completed a new $15 million funding round led by Alphabet’s venture capital unit, GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Manufacturing wireless headphones would bring Nothing into competition with some of the world’s biggest tech companies including Apple, Samsung, and Sony. Notably, Nothing would also be competing with Pei’s old company, OnePlus, which released its first pair of true wireless earbuds last year. Pei left OnePlus in late 2020.

Carl Pei formally announced Nothing late last month. Describing itself as a “London based consumer technology company,” Nothing has already attracted investment from iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and YouTuber Casey Neistat. For more about Pei’s vision for Nothing, check out our interview from last month.