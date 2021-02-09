Amazon reportedly building an Alexa ‘command center’ that mounts to the wall

Amazon is developing a thin Echo device for users to mount on their walls and use as a “smart home command center,” according to a report in Bloomberg. The device could come with a 10- or 13-inch touchscreen display and be capable of controlling smart home devices, playing music and videos, and video chatting thanks to a built-in camera. Naturally, it’s also said to include Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

Wall-mounting a display device could give owners more options for where in the house to place it, rather than having to find an empty space on a table or desk. Amazon has experimented with wall-mounted Echo devices before, like with its Amazon Echo wall clocks, and it’s also possible to wall mount other Echo devices using third-party accessories. But none of its previous Echo Shows have been specifically designed for wall mounting. Bloomberg says that it’s much slimmer as a result.

According to Bloomberg, the unannounced device could retail for between $200 and $250, and release at the end of either 2021 or 2022 (though the report has the usual disclaimer that plans are subject to change, and the device could be canceled). It’s being designed by Amazon’s Lab126 hardware division, and it may be offered in multiple variants with different screen sizes. The rumored product joins another Alexa device that’s also thought to be in development at Amazon, a radar-equipped sleep tracker, which is designed to sit on a bedside table and sense your breathing.

When contacted for comment, an Amazon spokesperson said that the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Update February 9th, 9:12AM ET: Updated with Amazon’s response.