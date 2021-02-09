Super Bowl 2021 was the most-streamed NFL game ever

Super Bowl 2021 will go down in history for a few things, including being the most-streamed NFL game ever, but it had the lowest numbers in over a decade in terms of viewership. CBS Sports reports that this year’s NFL championship drew in a total audience of 96.5 million viewers, with streaming in particular up by 65 percent compared to last year.

Yet, despite a global pandemic and a ton of ways to stream the game, the numbers were still low. As noted by The Wrap, last year’s Super Bowl drew 102 million viewers, meaning that this year’s marquee matchup was down by 5 percent compared to last year. Compared to other recent Super Bowls, viewership was the lowest since Super Bowl 2007, which had a little over 93 million people tuning in to watch the big game.

This year’s Super Bowl was also faced with several technical issues; most notably, CBS All Access subscribers trying to watch the game experienced technical issues. A lower viewer turnout may have contributed to the matchup itself, as it was a particularly large blowout with the game's outcome quite clear before the start of the fourth quarter.