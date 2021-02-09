How to stream the second Trump impeachment trial

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins today. Trump was charged with incitement of insurrection by the House after the attack on the Capitol last month. House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team will debate the constitutionality of the case today. After a Senate vote, which will likely pass, both sides will begin opening arguments on Wednesday.

What time does the impeachment start?

The first day of the trial begins at 1PM ET. There will be four hours for both sides to present arguments. The House has already voted to bring an article of impeachment against Trump, so the Senate arguments will be over whether the misconduct is sufficient to justify penalties, including potentially barring Trump from holding federal office in the future.

How long will the trial last?

After the Senate vote passes, both sides will have 16 hours over two days to make their case, per a deal reached by the Senate on Monday. If neither side calls witnesses, the trial could be over by early next week. However, there is significant pressure on Democrats to call witnesses in order to heighten the political impact of the proceedings.

Where can you watch the impeachment proceedings?

There will be a C-SPAN stream starting at 12:55PM ET.

Live coverage will also be streamed by networks including CBS News, CNN, MSNBC, and PBS.