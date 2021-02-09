Google’s Fi VPN is coming to iPhones this spring

Google launched a VPN for its Google Fi cell service in beta back in November 2018, allowing Fi subscribers to route their phone’s internet traffic through an encrypted connection to help protect security and privacy. Until now, though, it has only been available for Android users, but that will change soon. Google plans to roll out the Fi VPN to Fi subscribers on iPhones beginning this spring, the company announced on Tuesday.

Google also announced that the VPN is officially exiting beta on Android. “After listening to your feedback and making performance improvements, we’re taking the Fi VPN out of beta for Android phone users,” Google said. The VPN is included with all Google Fi plans, so you should be able to try it out now if you’re a Fi subscriber on Android.

In addition, Google says it’s starting to roll out a new privacy and security hub for Fi users on Android. “The hub makes it easy for you to learn more about privacy and security features on Fi, and manage them with just one tap,” according to Google. “This includes the Fi VPN and other tools that protect your personal information and put you in control of who can reach you.”