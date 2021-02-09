Adobe makes it easier to share Photoshop and Illustrator projects with collaborators

Adobe is making it easier for multiple people to work on the same file in Photoshop, Illustrator, or Fresco. The three apps are getting a new feature called “invite to edit,” which will let you type in a collaborator’s email address to send them access to the file you’re working on.

Collaborators will not be able to work on the file live alongside you, but they will be able to open up your work, make changes of their own, save it, and have those changes sync back to your machine. If someone is already editing the file, the new user be given the choice to either make a copy or wait until the current editor is finished. It’s not quite Google Docs-style editing for Photoshop, but it should be easier than emailing a file back and forth.

The feature works with .PSD and .AI files saved to Adobe’s cloud. (It’s already available inside of Adobe XD as well.) It also supports version history, so you’ll be able to reverse course if a collaborator messes something up.

Adobe announced that this feature was in the works back in October. The company has been steadily building more collaboration features into Creative Cloud — the service tying its suite of apps together — in the hopes of making the platform quick, simple, and reliable enough that teams can count on it to move their documents around. Adobe recently updated a related feature that allows documents to be sent to others for review.