CBS All Access will stop working on older Apple TVs when Paramount Plus launches

CBS All Access is set to transform into Paramount Plus on March 4th, but you won’t be able to watch it if you own a second- or third-generation Apple TV. The company announced that it won’t update its app for those devices when the streaming service relaunches next month, as spotted by MacRumors.

The announcement makes CBS All Access / Paramount Plus the latest service to end support for the set-top box. YouTube announced that it will drop support starting next month, while HBO dropped the aging streaming boxes last year. The second-gen Apple TV is over a decade old (it launched in 2010), while the third-generation version was released in 2012, so it’s understandable that we’re starting to see a wave of deprecated apps.

Users will still be able to stream Paramount Plus to older Apple TVs using an iPad or iPhone, however, so they won’t be completely locked out of their content.

Unlike the more recent Apple TV models (starting from 2015 and onward), which feature modern software and an App Store that makes it simple for developers to continue to update their apps, the older Apple TV models generally only saw updates to individual streaming applications when Apple updated the entire operating system — an increasingly rare occurrence these days.

The sunsetting of the CBS app on older TVs isn’t the only change the Paramount Plus transition is causing: 9to5Mac also notes that the company no longer offers its discounted CBS All Access and Showtime bundle for Apple TV Plus subscribers.