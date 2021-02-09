Apple will replace these MacBook Pro batteries for free if they don’t charge past one percent

Apple has launched a new, free battery replacement program for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pros that won’t charge past one percent. The issue affects “a very small number of customers,” according to Apple.

If your battery is affected, you’ll see a “Service Recommended” message when checking the battery health status. “If the status indicates that your battery is Normal, your battery is not affected by this issue,” Apple says.

To get the battery replacement started, contact Apple support. The company will examine your Mac prior to servicing it to “verify that it is eligible for the free battery replacement,” Apple says.

Earlier on Tuesday, Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, which is also intended to help fix charging issues with some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pros. Apple recommends updating your computer to that or the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update.