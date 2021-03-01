Xbox Series X and S restocks available at the Microsoft Store [UPDATE: Xbox Series X sold out]

Update March 1st, 2021 1:49PM ET: The Xbox Series X is sold out at the Microsoft Store for now. But the Xbox Series S and Series S bundle is still available at Microsoft and Antonline respectively.

If you are having a hard time finding an Xbox Series X or Series S, you have another chance to buy one. Microsoft’s direct website has restocked both of its next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S. Like some other gaming gadgets released late last year, these consoles are extremely difficult to buy, but if you move quickly, you can grab one right now.

If you are new to the Xbox console family, Antonline has a compelling bundle for the Series S. For $405, you get the Series S console, an extra controller, plus three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you secure either console and wonder what to buy next, you might want to think about what games to add to your library. One of the hottest titles right now available on Xbox is Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Of course, if you want to get a ton of bang for your buck, I strongly suggest you buy a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for console or Game Pass Ultimate. But I strongly suggest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as it includes additional perks, most notably a membership for Xbox Live Gold.

I also advise you to buy an extra controller if you are playing a game with a local co-op with a friend or family member. When it comes to additional storage, both consoles have rather limited storage: 512GB on the Series S, 1TB on the X. You can buy an SSD expansion card that only comes in 1TB, and it is very expensive, costing $220.

If you plan to download some older games that do not take full advantage of the next-gen hardware and don’t want to deplete your limited SSD storage, you can grab an external hard drive.