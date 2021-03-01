The LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 5 has hit its lowest price yet

The Apple Watch Series 5 is seeing some big discounts at Best Buy. You can get a good deal on a standard GPS-enabled model, but I think the best deals are on the options with cellular capability. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 (silver aluminum case with a black-and-white Nike band) is $319, down from $500, and it supports GPS and cellular networks if you pay to put it on your monthly plan. The bigger 44mm version of this colorway costs $349, which is also a good deal. Prices go up from there, but it’s a smart way to save compared to the cost of a newer Apple Watch Series 6.

In case you were wondering exactly how the Series 5 differs from the newer models, including the Apple Watch SE, check out this comparison post to help you decide. In short, the Series 5 is more similar to the Series 6 in terms of internal sensors, and it similarly has an always-on OLED screen, which the more affordable SE lacks.

37% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The Apple Watch Series 5 is tough to come by these days, but it might be worth the trouble. For just a bit more than the SE costs, you can get a Watch with an always-on display and the ability to take EKGs. $319 at Best Buy (Nike, 40mm)

If you want earbuds that can easily pair to the Apple Watch, Apple’s own AirPods Pro are back down to $190 at Woot. This low price has been around many times at this point, but who knows? Maybe the timing for this particular price drop is just right for you. These truly wireless earbuds were originally priced at $250, but most retailers sell them for around $200 these days.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon for Xbox One (and optimized for the Series X via Smart Delivery) is $33 at Amazon, which is close to half off its usual full price. Get this game if you enjoy action RPG games, especially ones filled with a strange, fun sense of humor.

45% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest Yakuza game, Like a Dragon, puts a turn-based RPG spin on the series. In that way, it’s very different from its predecessors, but its signature humor is still intact. $33 at Amazon (Xbox)