PSA: this is your last chance to grab these Mario games for your Switch

It’s March, which means Nintendo will soon pull a handful of games released specifically for anniversary celebrations. Switch owners have until the end of this month, March 31st, to grab games before the developer pulls them off the eShop. That includes Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, Super Mario Bros. 35, Game & Watch Super Mario Bros., and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Similar to Disney’s infamous “vault” tactic — offering films for a limited time before they’re stuffed back into a metaphorical vault and become impossible to get — Nintendo announced last year that it would only offer certain games until this year. It’s unclear if the developer will rerelease these games further down the road or if they’ll remain unavailable indefinitely.

Nintendo continues to celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary with different events and cross-promotions. Last month, it released an update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that added Mario costumes and items to the game.