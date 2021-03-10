Photoshop now runs natively on Apple’s M1 Macs

Lightroom was the first Adobe creative app to make the leap to Apple Silicon, and now the much-anticipated release of Photoshop is here. According to the company, Photoshop for M1 Macs completes most tasks 1.5 times faster than when running on Intel. But the speed improvements extend beyond actual editing; Adobe says a lot about Photoshop should now feel faster — including how quickly the app opens up.

Photoshop for Apple Silicon was previously in beta, but now it’s being widely rolled out to Creative Cloud customers with an M1 Mac: those include the MacBook Air, entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini“These great performance improvements are just the beginning, and we will continue to work together with Apple to further optimize performance over time,” Adobe’s Pam Clark wrote in a blog post.

In this case, “just the beginning” also means there are a small number of Photoshop features and tricks that haven’t yet made the move to the Apple Silicon version. According to Clark, these include recent additions like invite to edit cloud documents and preset syncing. “However, the performance gains across the rest of the application were so great we didn’t want to hold back the release for everyone while the team wraps up work on these last few features,” she added, noting that customers can always switch over to using the Intel build of Photoshop (with Rosetta 2) if they urgently need those features.

Adobe is also bringing new features to Photoshop for iPad: cloud documents version history and the ability to work on cloud files while offline. Cloud documents version history lets you revert to an old version of a file dating back as far as 60 days.