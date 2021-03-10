Toyota teases an electric car reveal on March 17th

Toyota announced earlier this year that it’s gearing up for the release of its first mass-market EVs for the US, but now it also appears ready to show off one for Europe as soon as next week, according to a new microsite launched Wednesday.

Called “X Prologue,” apparently, Toyota is merely showing a single headlight of the new electric vehicle beneath a countdown that ends on March 17th. There are no other details as of yet, save for how the hood appears to match the styling of Toyota’s other modern vehicles. There’s also an LED light bar that carries across the nose of the car — a design element that’s becoming increasingly popular in the electric vehicle space.

As Autocar points out, Toyota had previously announced plans to reveal a Rav4-sized electric SUV aimed at the European market sometime in 2021, so it’s possible that could be what’s in store. Toyota declined to provide more information beyond this phenomenally sparse press release.

If it is indeed that vehicle, it will be the first one built on the EV platform Toyota has been co-developing with fellow Japanese automaker Subaru. The two automakers have (somewhat notoriously, to this point) hesitated to embrace all-electric vehicles, though they are planning to build multiple models on this new architecture.