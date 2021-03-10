The Galaxy A52 5G will likely be announced next week at Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the year, but thanks to an early unboxing video spotted by GSMArena, we won’t have to wait that long to see it in action.

The upcoming midrange device has been subject to plenty of leaks over the past few weeks, and the video from YouTuber Moboaesthetics seems to confirm many of them. The device in the video matches up with previously leaked renders and appears to be fully functional.

Specs featured in the lengthy video include a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 120Hz display, IP67 dust and water resistance, under-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. Unlike the S21 series, there’s a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

The A52 5G and also-rumored A72 5G are both expected to be accompanied by cheaper non-5G variants with other slightly downgraded specs, like a 90Hz screen rather than 120Hz. All told, they’re shaping up to look like highly competitive midrange phones.

Samsung has not confirmed exactly what it’s announcing at next week’s event, but given the appearance of this video and the recent leaks, it seems certain that the A52 5G will be making its debut soon.