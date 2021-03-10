We have a very clear picture of what the upcoming OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will look like thanks to WinFuture — the site has published a whole bunch of official press renders of the upcoming phones well ahead of the March 23rd launch. We got our first official look at the upcoming flagship in a teaser video from OnePlus earlier this week, but this latest leak features both regular and Pro models from multiple angles in a variety of colors.

These renders align with what OnePlus has already shared, and they also resemble an alleged prototype device that was leaked late last year. It appears that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a slightly curved 6.7-inch display, and the OnePlus 9 will feature a flat 6.5-inch screen. That’s about the extent of the spec details in this leak; WinFuture speculates that the 9 may use a plastic chassis rather than metal, but it’s hard to say for sure based on these images.

What is evident is the Hasselblad branding on both devices’ camera bumps, thanks to a new partnership. Both phones include a Sony IMX789 sensor in the main camera, and as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Twitter, an ultrawide camera will be included with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. That’s an unusually high resolution count for an ultrawide, but as Lau demonstrates with some side-by-side images, those extra pixels might allow for more aggressive distortion correction and cropping.

Outside of camera lenses, these renderings show the range of color options we can likely expect from the 9 and 9 Pro. The 9 Pro is shown in sturdy black, olive green, and metallic silver. The 9 looks to be offered in black, with more laid-back blue and purple options available, too.