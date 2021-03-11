Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is in stock at Target

If you missed the restock for the $500 PS5 with a disc drive earlier this morning, Target has now restocked the PS5 Digital Edition, while supplies last.

Looking at the product listing for the product, it appears Target is not shipping the item to your home address, but rather you have to choose in-store pickup. Once stores are out of stock, you likely will have to wait until the next stock drop to place an order.

Sony PlayStation 5 $400 Prices taken at time of publishing. Sony’s flagship next-gen console, starting at $399.99. The biggest difference between both models is the Digital Edition can only play digital games, while the $500 PS5 includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games. $400 at Target (Digital Edition)

Once you have your PS5, you may want to consider buying some additional accessories not included with the console so you can get the most out of your new gadget; this includes an extra DualSense controller.

There’s also a ton of PS5 games right now, including Demon’s Souls Remake by Bluepoint Games or the third-party blockbuster titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

I also recommend buying a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus, as the perks of having a subscription are great for PS5 users. Most notably, it nets you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, an exclusive perk for PS5 owners that provides access to “generation-defining” titles that were released originally on PS4, including Bloodborne, Persona 5, and Uncharted IV: A Thief’s End.