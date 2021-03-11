Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S consoles are in stock again at Target

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are some of the most sought-after consoles to buy right now. Those looking for another shot to get either console can buy one right now at Target. You will have the option to pay for either console in full or through Xbox All Access, allowing you to get either console upfront at no cost.

Similar to the PS5 restocks that went up earlier this morning, Target is limiting the purchase of these next-gen consoles to in-store pickup only. Not every store has the next-gen Xbox hardware in stock and the ones that do have a very limited supply.

Once you secured your next-gen Xbox, I would suggest stocking up on games and accessories that will allow you to get the most out of your new console.

Several of the most popular games to play on these consoles include third-party titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Additionally, some popular Xbox One titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Gears 5 have all received graphical updates that take advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Of course, if you are unsure what games to buy, you could always subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to a slew of first- and third-party titles from various developers and publishers.

A must-have accessory I think is worth buying is an additional Xbox controller, more so if you are planning to play local cooperative games with loved ones as the console only comes with one controller.