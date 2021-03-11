 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S consoles are in stock again at Target

By Taylor Lyles

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are some of the most sought-after consoles to buy right now. Those looking for another shot to get either console can buy one right now at Target. You will have the option to pay for either console in full or through Xbox All Access, allowing you to get either console upfront at no cost.

Similar to the PS5 restocks that went up earlier this morning, Target is limiting the purchase of these next-gen consoles to in-store pickup only. Not every store has the next-gen Xbox hardware in stock and the ones that do have a very limited supply.

Xbox Series X / S

  • $300

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option that costs $499.99. While the $299.99 Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay.

Fewer than five units are available at my local Target.

Once you secured your next-gen Xbox, I would suggest stocking up on games and accessories that will allow you to get the most out of your new console.

Several of the most popular games to play on these consoles include third-party titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Additionally, some popular Xbox One titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Gears 5 have all received graphical updates that take advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Of course, if you are unsure what games to buy, you could always subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to a slew of first- and third-party titles from various developers and publishers.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription)

  • $45

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription that combines Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold into one package. Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also have access to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service xCloud, which is compatible with Android devices only.

A must-have accessory I think is worth buying is an additional Xbox controller, more so if you are planning to play local cooperative games with loved ones as the console only comes with one controller.

