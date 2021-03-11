Amazon quietly opens its eleventh Fresh store, reportedly plans 28 more

Last Thursday, Amazon opened its 11th Amazon Fresh grocery store, Bloomberg reports. It’s a remarkably quick expansion of the initiative considering Amazon only opened its first store of this type on an invite-only basis in August in Los Angeles. The company doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon either, with Bloomberg reporting that it has plans for at least 28 more locations (though Amazon was only willing to confirm five of these).

Amazon’s Fresh stores are just one part of the company’s growing collection of retail stores. They’re meant to be less upscale than Amazon’s Whole Foods locations, and bigger than the company’s Go and Go Grocery locations. In the US, they also don’t use Amazon’s cashierless “Just Walk Out” technology, although the company says it’s testing it with a Fresh store in Illinois. The Fresh stores still feature high-tech elements like its touchscreen-equipped Dash shopping carts, however.

Despite the rapid expansion, Amazon’s plans still trail traditional retailers. Bloomberg notes that Aldi has plans to open 100 more stores in the US this year, on top of the more than 2,000 stores it already has in the USA. Walmart has over 5,000 stores and clubs, and even Amazon’s own Whole Foods has approximately 500 locations.