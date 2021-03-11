20 Bethesda games will be available on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

Microsoft finalized its Bethesda acquisition earlier this week, and now the company is revealing which existing games will appear on Xbox Game Pass. In total 20 Bethesda titles will appear in Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, including Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein.

Microsoft says 16 of the games will also be available across Xbox, PC, and xCloud, and that “a handful of these games will also benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S.” This means some games will even include frame rate improvements, using the new Xbox FPS Boost feature that was announced last month.

Here’s the full list of Bethesda Xbox Game Pass games: