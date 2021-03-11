 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Microsoft says the latest Xbox Series X update fixes controller disconnect issues

People have been reporting disconnect problems since the console’s launch

By Jay Peters
Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft released a new Xbox update earlier this week that brings toggles for Auto HDR and FPS Boost and improvements to better support the new Xbox Wireless Headset. But there was another big feature that wasn’t mentioned in the official release notes: the update also fixes “many” of the Xbox Series X controller disconnect issues that have cropped up, according to the Xbox team’s Jason Ronald.

Players began reporting disconnect issues with the controllers just days after the console’s launch, and you can see some of those reports in this 89-page thread on Microsoft’s support forums. In January, however, Microsoft acknowledged that it was aware of the issues and said that fixes were coming “in a future update” in a statement to The Verge.

We haven’t tested the new update ourselves to see if it fixes issues that people have seen. But if you have been experiencing controller disconnects, it sounds like the new update could address them for you.

