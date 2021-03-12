Amazon Prime Video will soon let you shuffle all the shows you’ve been meaning to binge

Amazon is updating its Prime Video app to include a new feature: the ability to play episodes of a show on shuffle (via Android Central). This feature could make it easier for people who just want to watch a sitcom without having to actually pick an episode. Clicking the button should just start playing episodes in a random order.

The feature seems to initially be somewhat limited though — according to Android Police, it doesn’t let you shuffle through the entire show, only one particular season. At the moment, it’s only been spotted on Android.

Amazon may be trying to race Netflix to rolling out a shuffle function: according to Variety, Netflix has announced that it will be rolling out a a shuffle button to users sometime in the first half of 2021. Finally, I’ll be able to be even more confused trying to watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

It’s unclear whether (or if) this feature will be coming to the iOS or web versions of the app — Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.