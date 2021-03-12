Sony’s PlayStation 5 is restocked at Best Buy

If you missed Target’s PS5 restocks Thursday, you may be in luck. Best Buy has the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 models up for purchase.

According to the product listing, Best Buy will only allow you to pick up your newly purchased PS5 at a local Best Buy store. No home delivery is available for either model.

Once you get your hands on a PS5, there are a few items you’re going to want to pick up for your console. Some of the most popular PS5 exclusives right now include Demon’s Souls Remake by Bluepoint Games and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

If you plan to play local co-op with family or friends, an extra DualSense controller might also be a good item to pick up.

One thing I also recommend buying is a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus, as the perks of having a subscription are great for PS5 users. Most notably, it nets you access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, an exclusive perk for PS5 owners, that provides access to “generation-defining” titles that released on the console’s predecessor, like Persona 5 and Ratchet & Clank.