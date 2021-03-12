Apple discontinues HomePod, but HomePod Mini will live on

Apple is discontinuing the original, full-size HomePod and will now focus its speaker efforts on the HomePod mini, the company told TechCrunch on Friday evening.

Here is what Apple said in a statement to TechCrunch:

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

The Space Grey model of the full-size HomePod is already sold out on Apple’s online store.

The full-size HomePod had great sound quality, but it was criticized for its high $349 price tag at launch. Apple eventually dropped the price to $299 in April 2019, and came out with the $99 HomePod mini last year.

The move isn’t altogether surprising; sales of the HomePod have reportedly been low, and in our review, we felt that the HomePod mini offered good sound for its size.