New Trailers: Infinity Train Book 4, The Serpent, Vanquish and more

So I typically save my binge-watching for after dinner, and usually put something on to unwind before bed. Based on this routine, you can probably surmise that it was a very poor decision to try to get back into Hannibal— an excellent show, truly, but not “just before bedtime” fare. Eek. But I can’t stop watching, and the chances I may get up earlier to watch before work— haha I couldn’t even finish that sentence. I just can’t do it. My other current show, Servant, has its season 2 finale this week and honestly, I have no idea what’s going to happen but Lauren Ambrose is absolutely doing work above and beyond what the show’s uneven writing gives her.

This week’s trailers are kind of a mish-mash, or in more positive terms, there’s something for everyone!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

I thought I could not be more ready for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and then Marvel went ahead and dropped yet another teaser. Streaming this Friday (!!) March 19th on Disney Plus.

Infinity Train Book 4

Alas, fans of Infinity Train, the end is nigh. The first trailer for Book 4 of the animated series, which jumped from Cartoon Network to HBO Max, shows the season will follow two buddies (or are they?!) who want to be rock stars but find themselves on the Infinity Train, and have to figure out how to get back home (they both got on at the same time!). Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that this is, in fact, the final season for the quirky show. Infinity Train Book 4 comes to HBO Max April 15th.

Vanquish

Morgan Freeman plays an ex-cop who enlists a former drug courier whose daughter has been kidnapped to take out some serious bad guys. OK, I’m in, why not, it’s Morgan Freeman. Vanquish will be on-demand and digital April 20th and Blu-ray and DVD on April 27th.

The Serpent

I watched this trailer about ten times partly because I was so intrigued by the French-language version of House of the Rising Sun playing in the background (I think this is it?). I had never heard of the main character in this movie based on a true story: Charles Sobrahj, a serial killer and con man who preyed on tourists who visited the “hippie trail” in Southeast Asia during the 1970s. Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, and Billy Howle star in The Serpent, which hits Netflix April 2nd.