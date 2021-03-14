Epic Games teases Fortnite appearance by Brazilian soccer star Neymar

Epic Games and Brazilian soccer player Neymar are teasing a likely appearance by the star athlete in Fortnite on March 16th, with clues coming via a couple of tweets. Eurogamer first reported the news, including a video tweeted from the Epic Games account showing Neymar’s No. 10 jersey. Neymar retweeted the video with the “eyes” emoji— not exactly confirmation, but another clue that something is brewing.

So details about how exactly Neymar might appear in Fortnite are still scarce, but as Engadget points out, it’s coming at the same time the Zero Crisis Finale single-player mission— which is the focus of the video teaser— launches. Neymar himself hasn’t played in a soccer (or football, take your pick) game since being injured several months ago.

Live events in Fortnite have proven hugely popular, with a 2019 concert by Marshmello drawing 10 million people, which was a record event for the game at the time, and a performance last year by Travis Scott, which also took place inside of Fortnite, drew more than 12 million people. In January, developer Epic Games pledged $20 million for esports in Fortnite in 2021.