Pi Day is here and Google’s calculator will test how well you know the mathematical constant

It’s Pi Day, the nerdiest of holidays because it’s all about a mathematical constant that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter (yes, sometimes writing majors do pay attention in geometry class). March 14th has become known as Pi Day because it’s written numerically as 3.14 and pi starts at 3.14 ... and goes on indefinitely. Irrational number, indeed.

In case you’ve forgotten the digits of pi, Google is celebrating (marking? observing? idk, choose the term that feels right to you) the day with an Easter egg game hidden in its calculator (also: TIL Google will bring up a calculator if you search for “calculator”).

The pi symbol in the upper left corner of the calculator should have some twinkling stars around it, and when you click on it, the calculator will show you pi’s first three digits. Type those digits into the calculator in order and hit enter. Next you’ll see pi to four digits, which you repeat into the calculator, and it will show you pi to five digits, and so on.

Is it possible the pi calculator game will go on forever like pi itself does? I mean, I’m working today so I don’t really have time to check (I don’t think I could get away with telling Nilay and Dieter I spent my day punching pi into a calculator in the name of “research” heh), but you should feel free to investigate and report back.