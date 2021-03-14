Clubhouse announces accelerator program for creators on its platform

During Clubhouse’s weekly town hall on Sunday, CEO Paul Davison announced the voice-chat app’s first creators program. Clubhouse Creator First will help aspiring hosts and creators on the platform build their audiences, connect with brands, and perhaps most importantly, monetize their shows.

The accelerator will accept 20 creators, and Clubhouse is taking applications through March 31st.

Today’s Town Hall Updates:

We are launching our first creator accelerator program, Clubhouse Creator First. We are looking to support and equip 20 creators w/ resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life. Details and application here: https://t.co/kmKjQvoUBK — Clubhouse (@joinClubhouse) March 14, 2021

Clubhouse celebrates its first anniversary on March 17th, and has had quite the inaugural year. Its success particularly among the Silicon Valley VC crowd, has spawned several similar voice-based apps from bigger competitors, including Twitter Spaces which was announced late last year, and a similar forthcoming voice app believed to be coming from Facebook.

Davison also said during the Sunday town hall that Clubhouse is embarking on a “world tour,” hosting its first town hall in Italy on Monday. It’s also added some product features that users have been asking for, including link sharing and language filtering. The app also won’t require access to users’ phone contacts anymore, now, users can invite new people to the platform directly by using the person’s phone number. Davison said users can reach out to the company to delete previously-uploaded contacts, and that a tool to allow users to delete contacts from Clubhouse is coming soon.

Even though Clubhouse remains invite-only and is still not available on Android devices, during a recent funding round it was valued at $1 billion.

You can sign up for the Clubhouse Creator Accelerator here.