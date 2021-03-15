Kia shows off first full images of new EV6 electric car

Kia has given a first real look at its new EV6 electric car, following some shadowy teaser images that were released last week. Full details of the EV6 won’t be announced until an online event later this month, but the new images do at least reveal what it actually looks like.

The EV6 has a sporty crossover-inspired design and is the first vehicle to make use of a new design philosophy from Kia that the company calls “Opposites United,” which is comprised of no less than five pillars: “Bold for Nature,” “Joy for Reason,” “Power to Progress,” “Technology for Life,” and “Tension for Serenity.” Kia design chief Karim Habib explains what that means in this video:

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market,” Habib says in a statement. “With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.”

Here’s a shot from another angle:

And here’s the interior:

Kia describes the EV6 as its first “dedicated battery electric vehicle,” since its Niro has gas/hybrid models as well as the newer version with an electric drivetrain. The EV6 is built around parent company Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform and is the second E-GMP vehicle to have been announced; Hyundai unveiled its own Ioniq 5 last month.

For more technical details, you’ll have to wait for the EV6 to be revealed in full. Kia hasn’t announced a date for the event just yet but says it’ll happen in March, so it won’t be too far off.