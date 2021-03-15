Fortnite Fleet Force bundle includes Peely-themed Joy-Cons for your Nintendo Switch

Fortnite fans can snag two new Joy-Con controllers when the Fleet Force Bundle arrives June 4th. The set, a blue and yellow Peely-themed Joy-Con also comes with 500 V-Bucks and codes for a glider and pickaxe.

Nintendo hasn’t announced a price for the bundle yet, though most Joy-Con sets go for $79.99. Nintendo released a Fortnite-themed Switch last year with inverted Joy-Con colors, with the blue controller featuring a Battle Bus image. This new set is the only one yet to include Fortnite’s iconic, haunting banana — and now you can have matching banana-themed right and left Joy-Cons, if you so choose.

Fortnite Chapter 2 of Season 6 begins March 16th. The season is kicking off with an “explosive” event for solo play, in which the “aftermath of this event is sure to shape reality as we know it,” Epic said in a blog post. In the past, Epic has held Marvel-themed seasons, Travis Scott concerts, and tie-ins to licensed franchises like Street Fighter, Tron, and G.I. Joe.