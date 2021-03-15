Elon Musk produced a techno track about NFTs he’s selling as an NFT

Elon Musk is getting in on the NFT gold rush by selling a new electronic music track he’s apparently produced as an NFT. Yes, you’ve heard that right — it’s a song about non-fungible tokens, which Musk appears to have minted (or plans to mint) on the blockchain. Musk did not include a link to the NFT, so it’s not clear if it’s already live or if Musk plans to initiate the sale at a later date. It’s also not clear on which platform Musk intends to sell the NFT.

We also don’t know if the song has a name, but we have some clues. The looping video attached to the song Musk posted to Twitter on Monday displays the words “Vanity Trophy” orbiting around a golden orb affixed to the top of a literal trophy reading “HODL,” short for the phase “hold on for dear life.”

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

The HODL acronym, though it’s believed to have potentially originated as a drunken misspelling of the word “hold,” is both online slang and a kind of rallying cry for the bitcoin community, because it ostensibly encourages crypto enthusiasts not to sell their tokens. It’s worth noting here that Musk is a huge proponent of bitcoin. Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency last month and plans to accept it as form of payment for its electric vehicles in the future.

At various points in the short video, the words along the trophy shift from “computers” to “never sell” while a female vocalist sings lyrics over top like “NFT for your vanity” and “computers never sleep.” Did I mention that the trophy also has little gold dogs, or “doges” if you will, rotating around it, too?

As for the song itself, well... there’s not a lot to say. It’s loosely a techno song if you want to dig into the genre (with some electro house vibes thrown in), and that’s appropriate considering Musk named himself the “technoking” of Tesla in a real filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this morning.

It’s not very good, though by the standards of Musk’s previous work in the electronic music scene — the certifiable not-quite-a-banger “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” — I’d say it’s an improvement.