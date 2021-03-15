Microsoft Teams is down

Microsoft Teams is currently down worldwide. Microsoft says it’s attempting to bring the service back online after “a recent change to an authentication system” took some Microsoft 365 services down. While a roll back to the change has taken longer than Microsoft expected, services should start to recover now and be fully fixed by 6:20PM ET.

The issues started around 3:30PM ET, and Microsoft quickly confirmed they are affecting users worldwide. This is the first major Microsoft Teams outage since the service went down back in September, alongside other Microsoft 365 services like Office 365 and Outlook. Microsoft also blamed its previous outage on a configuration change.

Azure Active Directory also appears to be experiencing issues as part of this outage, and Microsoft’s Xbox prepaid codes aren’t working right now, either. Xbox party chat may also be intermittent for some users, too.

We are currently rolling out a mitigation worldwide. Customers should begin seeing recovery at this time, and we anticipate full remediation within 60 minutes. Additional information can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl or under MO244568 if available. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 15, 2021

Microsoft now has 115 million people using its Microsoft Teams communications app every day. The service has grown rapidly during the pandemic, as students and businesses moved online for remote working and learning. As a result, a worldwide outage like this will now affect millions of people trying to use Microsoft Teams to communicate with co-workers, teachers, or fellow students.

Update, March 15th 5:25PM ET: Article updated with latest information from Microsoft.