A new Windows 10 update fixes the issue where some printers would crash computers

Microsoft is fixing the issue where trying to use certain printers would freak out your Windows 10 computer and cause it to blue screen. If you (or your IT department) have been dealing with the issue, today’s update should let you get back to printing.

In the update notes, Microsoft says that the issue only affected “certain printers using some apps,” but doesn't clarify which. It seemed to impact some printers from Kyocera, Ricoh, and Zebra, and if you owned one it’s the type of error that would be extremely annoying — or worse, workflow-breaking, if printing’s a need and not something you just do occasionally.

If this issue has been affecting you, you can download the update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and clicking Check for Updates. Hopefully, after updating, your printer and computer can go back to being friends again. May the ink once again meet the paper, and your computer not have to be rebooted from a hard crash.