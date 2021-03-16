Corsair’s K65 RGB Mini gaming keyboard is for people who think less is more

Corsair is the latest company to introduce a 60-percent wired mechanical keyboard of its own, lopping off the arrow keys and other functions for a more compact design. The K65 RGB Mini costs $110 and has a design that is about as subtle as Corsair has ever produced. It connects via its included, detachable USB-C-to-USB-A braided cable to your PC, macOS computer, or Xbox One. This keyboard joins the ranks of Razer’s $120 Huntsman Mini, HyperX’s $100 Alloy Origins 60, and Ducky’s One 2 Mini, among others.

Like other 60-percent models, many of the function keys are embedded as secondary functions you can execute by holding the “FN” key. As a result, it lacks about several keys you might be accustomed to seeing on a keyboard. If you primarily use a PC for gaming, or are able to quickly learn a new keyboard layout, the transition to a 60-percent keyboard shouldn’t be too difficult.

The K65 RGB Mini that I briefly tested is equipped with Cherry MX Speed linear switches, which have the signature mechanical “thock” sound. Unlike some other switch types, these are very easy to press and have short, smooth travel. You can also choose between Cherry MX Silent or Red switches, depending on your region.

This keyboard also has per-key RGB backlighting that you can tweak in Corsair’s iCue software (available on Windows 10 and macOS Catalina and later). The keys are removable, and there’s a key removal tool included in the box, along with a different space key. The bottom row is the standard layout, so you can equip it with custom key caps if you prefer.

Related Everything you need to know about building your own mechanical keyboard

The K65 RGB Mini supports up to an 8,000Hz polling rate through its iCue software. In other words, it can report new presses up to 8,000 times per second, or once every 0.125 milliseconds (on macOS and Xbox One, it tops out at 1,000Hz). No one can type that fast and it might not bear any impact on your gaming, but it ensures this model is far more responsive to fast key presses than other keyboards. Other notable features include full N-key rollover and support for up to 50 custom mapping profiles saved to its onboard storage.

As I mentioned earlier, the design of this keyboard is subtle, clean, and subdued. Aside from its RGB backlighting, it’s light on logos and other details, which makes sense. Corsair knows it needs to appeal to gamers who prefer a minimalist design, since that’s the whole appeal of opting for a 60-percent keyboard anyway.