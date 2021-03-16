 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ next update will let you design a custom umbrella

It also adds whoopee cushions

By Jay Peters
Image: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons already robust design tools are getting some improvements with a free update hitting March 18th. One new addition is a big upgrade to the NookPhone’s design app that will let you customize umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa fans, and photo stands.

The app already let you make designs for shirts, dresses, and hats, so with the upgrade, you’ll be able to tailor an even more custom look (and make a fun photo stand while you’re at it). The upgraded app will also add 50 design slots to both the normal and Pro custom design modes, allowing you to create and save even more designs than before.

You can make designs for new items in the New Horizons update.
Image: Nintendo

You’ll be able to buy the app upgrade with Nook Miles at the terminal in the Resident Services building. And while you’re there, you’ll be able to spend Nook Miles to add the Custom Design portal from the Able Sisters’ shop, which lets you connect to the internet to share and search for custom designs, right to your NookPhone.

In addition, the update adds a cake to celebrate the game’s first anniversary (yes, it has been out for nearly a year) and Sanrio-themed items that you’ll be able to get using amiibo cards available at Target on March 26th. There will also be new seasonal items you can purchase from Nook Shopping, including prom-themed items to help you host a virtual dance party and... whoopee cushions. (In honor of April Fool’s Day, of course.)

Prank your friends with whoopee cushions.
Image: Nintendo

Happy pranking!

