Octopath Traveler is coming to Xbox Game Pass, and Undertale has just arrived

Xbox is announcing the next round of games coming to Game Pass, and it’s a pretty stacked deck with games like Undertale and Octopath Traveler, both of which are coming to Xbox for the first time.

Coming to all the Game Pass platforms (cloud, console, and PC) are:

Undertale (available today)

Empire of Sin (Available March 18th)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (March 25th)

Narita Boy (March 30th)

Coming to just cloud and console is Outriders (April 1st), and coming to just console and PC are Octopath Traveler and Genesis Noir, both on March 25th.

The PC is also getting some love, with a few of games being added to the platform that were previously not available to PC Game Pass subscribers:

Nier: Automata (March 18th)

Torchlight III (March 18th)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (March 25th)

Supraland (March 25th)

And finally, as if there weren’t enough games, Star Wars: Squadrons will be available on EA Play for console players starting on March 18th. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to the game through the included EA Play subscription.

Overall, there are some great games in here if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, whether you stream your games, play them on console or PC, or some of each. Undertale coming to the service (and platform) feels like a finally, given the game’s incredible popularity and the fact that it’s been available on most platforms for a while now (it was released on the PlayStation Vita almost three years ago). The game was first released in 2015.

Of course, many of these games are also becoming available for purchase on the Xbox as well, for those who prefer owning their games. And, as always, there must be some sort of balance in the universe, so three games will be leaving Game Pass on March 31st: HyperDot, Journey to the Savage Planet, and Machinarium. If you’ve been meaning to play any of those titles, it’s probably time to hop on it!