Microsoft reiterates ‘VR for console is not a focus for us’ following localization bug

Microsoft has once again reiterated that VR support for Xbox was not a focus for the company, following reports earlier today that hinted it was working on a VR headset compatible with the Xbox Series X / S.

The rumor first surfaced after IGN Italy reported that some Italian Xbox users received messages, which translated to “[a]n update for the VR headset is available” and “[u]pdate VR headset,” when connecting the recently released Xbox Wireless Headset to their Xbox Series X or Series S consoles. My colleague, Cameron Faulkner, reviewed the Xbox Wireless headset and did not encounter this pop-up message while using the headset on an Xbox Series X console in the US.

“VR for console is not a focus for us at this time.”

A Microsoft representative told The Verge that “the copy in this error message is inaccurate due to a localization bug,” while again reiterating that “VR for console is not a focus for us at this time.”

Microsoft has yet to explore the VR space for its Xbox consoles. In 2018, the company pulled back on plans to support virtual reality headsets for Xbox in 2018, explaining that it wanted to focus “primarily on experiences you would play on your TV.” In late 2019, Xbox boss Phil Spencer tweeted out that although he played “some great VR games” such as Half-Life: Alyx, console VR was not Xbox’s focus ahead of the Xbox Series X / S release.