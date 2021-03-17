At its second Unpacked event of the year, Samsung officially unveiled three of its next A-series phones: the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72. While the company isn’t sharing US pricing or availability yet, it has confirmed European pricing: €349 for the A52 (about $415), €429 for the A52 5G (about $510), and €449 for the A72 ($534).

Key specs across the board include IP67 water and dust resistance, brighter screens with faster refresh rates, and a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization. All three models include a microSD card slot for expandable storage and will ship with a charging brick in the box — features that you won’t find in the S21-series flagships.

The A52’s display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate, while the A52 5G will have a 120Hz screen

Each is built on an unspecified octa-core (dual 2.3GHz + hexa 1.8GHz) processor and will ship with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.0. Storage variants of 128GB and 256GB will be offered for all models, with RAM configurations that will vary by region. The devices meet the hardware requirements to receive three generations of Android OS platform updates, and, like all recent Galaxy phones, are guaranteed at least four years of security updates.

The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G will both feature 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screens. As rumored, the A52’s display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate, while the A52 5G will have a 120Hz screen. Each will feature a rear “quad” camera array, though one of those four cameras is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The main 64-megapixel f/1.8 camera is accompanied by a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide 5-megapixel macro and 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie cam.

Samsung says the A52 models feature brighter screens — up to 800 nits as compared to last year’s 600 — and 4,500mAh batteries capable of two days’ use on a single charge. And naturally, the A52 5G includes 5G connectivity, though Samsung hasn’t confirmed yet which frequencies it will support in the US.

The Galaxy A72 offers a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers the same basic rear camera array but includes an 8-megapixel f/2.4 3x telephoto camera instead of the depth sensor. The A72 is an LTE-only model; a 5G version is likely to come but Samsung hasn’t confirmed this.

We should find out US pricing and availability for these devices — and potentially other A-series models — in the next few weeks. Last year’s A51 and A51 5G were introduced at $400 and $500, respectively, with the 5G version of the A71 coming in at $600. If this year’s models are priced similarly, these devices will be well-positioned to tempt midrange shoppers with features like fast refresh rate screens, stabilized main cameras, and IP ratings, which aren’t common in this class.

Update March 17th, 10:50AM ET: Added information about Android platform OS updates.