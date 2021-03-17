Intel puts Apple’s ‘I’m a Mac’ guy into new ads praising PCs

Intel has hired Apple’s former “I’m a Mac” actor Justin Long to create new ads praising PCs. Long starts each commercial with “Hello I’m a... Justin,” with the typical white background you’d find on Apple’s Mac vs. PC ads from the 2000s. Naturally, the ads focus on Mac vs. PC again, with Long mocking Apple’s Touch Bar, lack of M1 multiple monitor support, and the “gray and grayer” color choices for a MacBook.

One even goes all-in on Apple’s lack of touchscreens in Macs or 2-in-1 support by mocking the fact you have to buy a tablet, keyboard, stylus, and even a dongle to match what’s available on rival Intel-based laptops. Another ad also points out that “no one really games on a Mac.”

The return of Justin Long in Mac vs. PC ads for Intel comes just months after Apple brought back actor John Hodgman to reprise his role as the PC guy from Apple’s “I’m a Mac, and I’m a PC” ad campaign. While Apple kept its reprisal limited to the company’s keynote to introduce Arm-based M1 MacBooks, Intel has gone a step further and revived this for full commercials.

Intel is clearly ready to battle Apple’s first chips with marketing, but we’re still waiting for the company to respond with its own silicon advances. Intel has only produced benchmarks so far. Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has also already made it clear that Intel has to beat Apple in the future.