YouTube can now warn creators about copyright issues before videos are posted

In an effort to make the process of uploading a video and receiving ad revenue easier, YouTube is rolling out a new tool called “Checks” that tells a creator ahead of time if their video contains copyrighted material and complies with advertising guidelines.

Prior to Checks, creators uploaded their videos to YouTube and hoped everything went off without a hitch. The new feature screens uploads for copyrighted content, which could lead to takedowns or copyright holders claiming ad revenue, and whether the video runs afoul of advertising guideline issues. YouTube’s goal is to effectively cut down on the amount of “yellow icons” creators see next to their video, referring to the yellow dollar signs that suggest ad revenue is being held because of copyright or guideline problems.

This new system is reliant on Content ID. If YouTube’s copyright identification system finds a violation after a video is scanned, the rights holder’s policy will be automatically applied to the video, according to the company. This could result in either the video being blocked entirely or the rights holders monetizing the video instead.

If Content ID matches content in the creator’s video to another rights holder, the YouTuber uploading said video will receive notice via Checks to find a way to remove that part of the video ahead of time. This means that videos can start earning revenue the second they’re uploaded instead of going through a claim dispute, which can impact the overall advertising revenue a creator earns.

So what happens if a copyright claim is found, but the creator doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong? YouTube will allow creators to dispute the claim prior to publishing. Since claims take a few days to process, YouTubers can either choose to wait until the dispute is settled before publishing, or they can publish the video while waiting for the final result. If the dispute finds that the creator did not use copyrighted content, ad revenue earned during that time is paid out to said person. If the dispute finds the rights holder is correct, the ad revenue is paid out to them instead.

YouTube is simply making it easier for creators to find — and dispute — claims ahead of time. It’s part of the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure that creators can monetize their videos as quickly and effectively as possible. Other methods, including walking creators through how changes to metadata and tagging can affect revenue post-publishing, are at the center of a new Creators Insider video.